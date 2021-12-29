ST MARYS — Through a grant from Domtar, the St. Marys Public Library was able to get 350 more books into the hands of area children this year.
Christmas boxes were available at the library in December, containing three or four books, puzzles, two crafts and stocking goodies, all provided by funding through the Domtar grant.
The Book Boxes were split into multiple age categories — picture books, chapter books, upper elementary and middle school/high school.
The library would like to thank Domtar for the continued support of the library and the special projects they have helped it implement.