DuBOIS — The Down to Earth Garden Club will be gift wrapping for a donation again this year at their wrapping station located at each entrance of J.C. Penney in the DuBois Mall.
The money raised will go toward financing the projects and beds that the club maintains throughout the City of DuBois and at Parker Dam. Persons can get their gifts wrapped and contribute to the beautification of the city through their contributions.
The gift-wrapping schedule is as follows:
- Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 24 12 p.m.-?