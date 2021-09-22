DuBOIS — The Down to Earth Garden Club will be meeting Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive.

The schedule to do a fall cleanup of the beds will be set up.

For more information, call 814-371-8672 or 814-375-9528, email downtoearthgardenclub@hotmail.com or contact the group through Facebook or the garden club webpage at www.downtoearthgardenclub.org.

