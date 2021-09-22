...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield,
Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, McKean, Mifflin, Northern
Centre, Northern Clinton, Potter, Somerset, Southern Centre and
Southern Clinton.
* From this afternoon through Thursday afternoon.
* Rain will increase in intensity this afternoon and become heavy at
times tonight into Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4
inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.
* Flash flooding is possible especially in urban areas and along
small streams and creeks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&