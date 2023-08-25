DuBOIS — The Downtown DuBois organization is holding their annual Grapes & Hops Tour on Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 5 p.m.
The downtown group will be bringing tour guests a variety of wine, beer, and spirit tastings throughout a variety of downtown businesses.
Please be sure to bring ID to the event. The event will begin at the old bank building on the corner of East Long Avenue and Brady Street.
Tour tickets are $40 per person and new VIP tickets are $60 per person. VIP tickets include advance seating at 4 p.m. with food and wine. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-dubois-grapes-hops-walk-tickets-690984111077?utm_source=eventbrite&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail&fbclid=IwAR1552uohIje-XModlBeGiyr5KVjzKvsejv6HyeFuTRUhtIUe_zjPIKj9KE. For questions about the event, contact Downtown DuBois at 814-503-2481.