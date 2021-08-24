DuBOIS — This year’s final Summer Music Fest concert theme is “City of DuBois Appreciation Night 2021.”
Beginning at the earlier time of 6 p.m., the Rum Dums band will take the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in the DuBois City Park Thursday, Aug. 26. Termed as the “World’s Greatest Garage Band,” this group of familiar musicians have provided music for many years in the DuBois and surrounding area.
The summer concerts have been sponsored by the City of DuBois and the city officials will be on hand for the finale grilling hot dogs, along with serving refreshments and snacks as in the past for those in attendance.
In case of inclement weather the day of a concert, listen to a local radio station (Big Foot 102.1 or Sunny 106.5) or go to the City of DuBois Facebook page for cancellation and possible rescheduling of this event.
Organizers expressed appreciation to all of those who have supported the concert series through sunny and rainy weather.