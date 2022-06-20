DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Concert Association annual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 at the Community Center of Christ the King Cottages.
Anyone interested in volunteering to serve as president, vice president, secretary or treasurer should contact Frank Foulkrod at 814-371-1764 by Tuesday, June 21. If there is no slate of officers, members in attendance will vote on dissolving this organization and deciding the distribution of assets. Members must be in attendance in order to vote.