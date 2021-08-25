DuBOIS — Two area graduates recently enlisted into the United States Air Force and left for basic training Aug. 17.
Olivia Nelson, of DuBois, is a recent graduate of DuBois Area High School, and will be starting a career as a personnel specialist. Personnel specialists give airmen the counsel and resources they need to help them achieve their long-term career goals. These experts also provide essential information regarding benefits and duty assignments, ensuring that airmen are fully informed about all aspects of their service and growth.
“I am extremely proud of how far Olivia has come and the dedication she had to make her dream come true,” said Sgt. Kevin Hollander, a recruiter in DuBois. “I look forward to supporting and watching her success through her Air Force journey.”
Kerrigan Issler, of Brookville, also enlisted into the United States Air Force and left for basic training Aug. 17. Issler is a recent graduate of Brookville Area Junior/Senior High School and will be starting her career as a targeting analyst. It is the responsibility of the targeting analysts to develop and implement tactical strike solutions for anything that poses a potential threat. Our experts analyze terrains and structures to make precise strike recommendations and battle damage assessments for their commanding officers.
“The community and I are extremely proud of Kerrigan, and I am looking forward to her success throughout her Air Force journey,” said Hollander.
For more information on the Air and Space Force, contact Hollander at 814-591-3604 or kevin.hollander@us.af.mil.