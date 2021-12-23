DuBOIS — On Dec. 17, Master Trooper Bernie Snyder of the local Pennsylvania State Police contacted DuBois Central Catholic regarding the many families without shelter, clothes and food due to the recent tornados in Kentucky.
Snyder provided a list of items in need, everything from clothing and shoes to hand tools and dog/cat food.
Retired State Trooper Dan Moore from Falls Creek contacted Troop C Headquarters, Punxsutawney, stating his son, Trooper Nate Moore, was stationed in Kentucky. Moore was first on scene at the candle factory that was described on the news. According to Trooper Moore, the community lost everything and they were requesting help.
On Dec. 20, Trooper Snyder and Trooper Tyler Blanair arrived at DCC and were surprised to find that the items collected filled the state police van.