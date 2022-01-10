DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic School announces the following memorial contributions.
Anyone wishing to place a memorial may do so by calling Kristi Oakes at 814-371-3060, stopping at the high school office, or mailing to DuBois Central Catholic School, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.
In memory of:
- Robert Konior by Peter & Sharon Varischetti
- Richard Witherite by Mark & Mary Segerberg
- Eleanor Aravich by Hazel Salada
- Don Blose by John & Mary Joan Yargar
- Michael Stoey by Janet Mehall, Mike & Mary Ann Piccirillo, Bill & Kate Kunkle
- Lillian Rusonis by Ed & Barbara Pisarchick
- Michael A. Kokoska by Marcia & Rob Marchioni & Family
- Tess McEnteer by Bill & Kate Kunkle
- John Seary by Bill & Kate Kunkle
- Karen Engle Wells by Bill & Kate Kunkle
- Mary Beth Fragle Amilkavich by Bill & Kate Kunkle
- Dolores Veitz by Larry & Toni Smelko & Family
- Andrew Pruzinsky by Rita Krishart, Mr. & Mrs. Terrance King, Dock & Barb Lias, David & Patty Nesbit, Edward & Lois Weir, Pat & Bob Butkewich, Ben Brooks
- Stephanie Rae Graeca by Free Medical Clinic of DuBois, Inc., Dr. Nathan & Candace Cole, Mr. Christopher & Lori Corcoran, Charlie & Reta Rice
- John Anderlonis by Ray Lockitski, Pinky Kalinowski, John & Janet Caruso
- John Castonguay by John & Mary Joan Yargar
- Rodney Kelsey by Ross & Jane Adair, Mike, Gretchen & Gabby Caruso, John & Janet Caruso
- Infant Elijah Allan Carr by Mike, Gretchen & Gabby Caruso
- Timothy B. Robertson by Mike, Gretchen & Gabby Caruso
- Samuel H. Bailey by Mike, Gretchen & Gabby Caruso
- Ann Marie (Patsie) Weilacher – Waggett, Class of 1964 by Christine Tyler
- Dorothy Weilacher – Shaffer, Class of 1968 by Christine Tyler
- Paul Weilacher, Class of 1976 by Christine Tyler
- Deacon Robert “Bob” DeNoon by Mike, Gretchen & Gabby Caruso
- Angela E. Erickson by Mike, Gretchen & Gabby Caruso
- Steve Skraba by Paul & Lori Gray
- Alice Afton by Tom & Brenda Aravich
- Yola Sekula by Stacey & Tommy Frank
- Kathy Kunkle by Andy & Cassie Kunkle, Elizabeth Kunkle
- Wanda Lepionka by Walter Ferut
- Joan Ranson by Ed & Barbara Pisarchick
- Lottie Bigar by Jim & Lynn Aughenbaugh, Carl & Sandy Cole, Don & Lisa DeMotte, Amy Hand, Dave & Sue Knarr, Paul & Judy Smith, Bob & Judy Wachob, Jim & Ellen Wayland
- Jean Bojalad by Bridget & Tom Rubritz, Marianne Konior
- Elizabeth “Betty” Bigar by Jim & Lynn Augenbaugh, Carol & Sandy Cale, Don & Lisa DeMotte, Amy Hand, Dave & Sue Knarr, Paul & Judy Smith, Bob & Judy Wachob, Jim & Ellen Wayland