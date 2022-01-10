DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic School announces the following memorial contributions.

Anyone wishing to place a memorial may do so by calling Kristi Oakes at 814-371-3060, stopping at the high school office, or mailing to DuBois Central Catholic School, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.

In memory of:

  • Robert Konior by Peter & Sharon Varischetti
  • Richard Witherite by Mark & Mary Segerberg
  • Eleanor Aravich by Hazel Salada
  • Don Blose by John & Mary Joan Yargar
  • Michael Stoey by Janet Mehall, Mike & Mary Ann Piccirillo, Bill & Kate Kunkle
  • Lillian Rusonis by Ed & Barbara Pisarchick
  • Michael A. Kokoska by Marcia & Rob Marchioni & Family
  • Tess McEnteer by Bill & Kate Kunkle
  • John Seary by Bill & Kate Kunkle
  • Karen Engle Wells by Bill & Kate Kunkle
  • Mary Beth Fragle Amilkavich by Bill & Kate Kunkle
  • Dolores Veitz by Larry & Toni Smelko & Family
  • Andrew Pruzinsky by Rita Krishart, Mr. & Mrs. Terrance King, Dock & Barb Lias, David & Patty Nesbit, Edward & Lois Weir, Pat & Bob Butkewich, Ben Brooks
  • Stephanie Rae Graeca by Free Medical Clinic of DuBois, Inc., Dr. Nathan & Candace Cole, Mr. Christopher & Lori Corcoran, Charlie & Reta Rice
  • John Anderlonis by Ray Lockitski, Pinky Kalinowski, John & Janet Caruso
  • John Castonguay by John & Mary Joan Yargar
  • Rodney Kelsey by Ross & Jane Adair, Mike, Gretchen & Gabby Caruso, John & Janet Caruso
  • Infant Elijah Allan Carr by Mike, Gretchen & Gabby Caruso
  • Timothy B. Robertson by Mike, Gretchen & Gabby Caruso
  • Samuel H. Bailey by Mike, Gretchen & Gabby Caruso
  • Ann Marie (Patsie) Weilacher – Waggett, Class of 1964 by Christine Tyler
  • Dorothy Weilacher – Shaffer, Class of 1968 by Christine Tyler
  • Paul Weilacher, Class of 1976 by Christine Tyler
  • Deacon Robert “Bob” DeNoon by Mike, Gretchen & Gabby Caruso
  • Angela E. Erickson by Mike, Gretchen & Gabby Caruso
  • Steve Skraba by Paul & Lori Gray
  • Alice Afton by Tom & Brenda Aravich
  • Yola Sekula by Stacey & Tommy Frank
  • Kathy Kunkle by Andy & Cassie Kunkle, Elizabeth Kunkle
  • Wanda Lepionka by Walter Ferut
  • Joan Ranson by Ed & Barbara Pisarchick
  • Lottie Bigar by Jim & Lynn Aughenbaugh, Carl & Sandy Cole, Don & Lisa DeMotte, Amy Hand, Dave & Sue Knarr, Paul & Judy Smith, Bob & Judy Wachob, Jim & Ellen Wayland
  • Jean Bojalad by Bridget & Tom Rubritz, Marianne Konior
  • Elizabeth “Betty” Bigar by Jim & Lynn Augenbaugh, Carol & Sandy Cale, Don & Lisa DeMotte, Amy Hand, Dave & Sue Knarr, Paul & Judy Smith, Bob & Judy Wachob, Jim & Ellen Wayland

