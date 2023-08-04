DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic School announces the following memorial contributions.
Anyone wishing to place a memorial may do so by calling Kristi Oakes at 814-371-3060, stopping at the high school office, or mailing to DuBois Central Catholic School, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.
In memory of:
- Jessica Swisher by Steve & Joyce Taylor, Rhoda Strishock, Marilyn Shaffer
- Lisa Blasdell by Steve & Joyce Taylor, Teresa Barraclough
- Jacob Ishman by Steve & Joyce Taylor, Brockway Sons & Daughters of Italy
- Richard Wantuck by Linda Miceli, DCC Elementary Teachers, Peter & Sharon Varischetti, John & Mary Joan Yargar, Ray & Cathy Hetrick, Steven & Karen Schaffer, Jerry & Cheryl McIntosh, Kitty Sample, Mike & Gretchen Caruso, Steve & Joyce Taylor, Larry & Carol Barber, Barber Financial
- Dr. Robert J. Ryder by Suzanne M. Ryder
- Maurice “Mo” Simmons by John & Mary Joan Yargar, Janet Mehall, Mike & Donna Skehan, Mary M. Temple, Paul Sekula, Bridget & Tom Rubritz, Bob & Gail Morgan, Ross & Jane Adair, John Simmons, Mike & Gretchen Caruso, John & Janet Caruso, Ben & Kathleen Blakley, Tony & Bea Pitrone, Steve & Joyce Taylor, Larry & Carol Barber, Barber Financial, Angelique Suplizio-Blair & Pete Blair
- Joe Volansky by Mike & Donna Skehan, Mike & Gretchen Caruso
- Paul Moore by Kathy Maines Moore
- Diane Smith by Patty (Scull) & Rick Bernardo, Evelyn Fauls, Teresa Barraclough
- Kathy Welch by Jim & Rita Smith, Marilyn & Fred Wesdock, Mike & Gretchen Caruso, Gloria Roberts & Frank Zambanini, Howard Nagle & Jamie Novak, Linda Schalk, Jenn Smith, David & Stephanie Smith & girls, Andy Chaplin, George & Debbie Heigel, Kerry & Marilyn Kinter, Tommy, Stacey, Jordan, Jackson & Jessy Frank, Todd & Beth Stoltz, Janet Mehall, Paula & Tim Fitzpatrick, Nancy & Bill Brown, Mr. & Mrs. Paul Sekula, Angelo & Matilda Illuzzi, Tom & Brenda Aravich, Rhoda Strishock, Ralph J. Serafini, Mary Lou Hanson, Joseph & Colleen Flecher, Kristen Russ & Leslie Rudy, Tina & Russ Burch, David Maholtz, Joseph Hassan, Tony & Bea Pitrone, Perry & Sue Bauer, Pat Heath & Andrew’s Fantasy Football League, Steve & Joyce Taylor, Bill & Marty Agnew, John, Michael & Michele Orlando, Dorothy Agnew, John & Jennie B. Schwartz, Anna & Ed L. Welch, Marjorie A. Tesore, Dave & Barb Dettore, Capatch Family, Amanda Agnew, Penn State Tailgate Family Lot 39, Andrew Welch, Joseph Pfingstler, Jim & Ann Curtis
- Helen M. Shaffer by John & Janet Caruso
- Bernie Pitrone by Mary Foltz Berberich, Teresa Barraclough
- Garrett White by Carol White
- Patricia Gordon by John & Janet Caruso
- Linda Alderton by Teresa Barraclough
- Donna Merritt by Teresa Barraclough
- Lance Benton by Mike & Gretchen Caruso
- Andrew Bruno by Peter & Sharon Varischetti
- Howard Smith by Tony Pompeii, Jim & Kelle Pompeii, Joyce Fairman, Theron G. Noble
- William J. Good by Mike & Gretchen Caruso, Dave & Barb Dettore & Family, Eileen Kalinowski
- Donald A. “Coach” Stemmerich by Mike & Gretchen Caruso, Theron G. Noble
- Emily Adair by Jim & Kelle Pompeii, Alex, Laura, Cameron & Gia Gasbarre, George & Debbie Heigel, Steve & Joyce Taylor
- Louis & Adelle Boschini by Marianne Hunter
- Helen Boyle by John & Mary Joan Yargar, Sandra Pyne, Dan & Jane Corbet, Larry & Carol Barber, Steve & Joyce Taylor
- Emily Buhite Ober by Steve & Joyce Taylor
- Alfred L. Stoddard, Sr. by Gary E. Troyan & Family, Jean Stankavich, Michele & Emily Joseph, Tom & Linda Anderson, Jim & Marsha McCurdy