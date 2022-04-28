DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Spring Extravaganza, “A Night at the Derby,” will take place on Saturday, May 7, at the DuBois Country Club.
This will be DCC’s first live fundraising event since 2019, and it will combine the best aspects of the Fall Gala and the Spring Maypole Auction.
According to co-chairs Marnie Ochs and Lori Gray, the evening begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails including mint juleps.
Attendance is by advanced reservation only. Proceeds from the event support the general operating budget each year with all auction items having been donated by current and former parents, friends, local businesses, and school alumni.
Spring Extravaganza Committee members, who have planned and will make this event possible, are Kristi Oakes, Diane Blasdell, Michele Joseph, Nancy Engle, Lisa Stevenson, Debbie Kruise, and Gretchen Caruso. Lisa Blasdell helped with publicity while Molly Kelsey and Paula Sliwinski helped with the GiveSmart online auction system. Also, Lindi Beers of Lindi Beers Fine Art and Photography, coordinated the student art and photography projects that will be featured in the silent auction. According to co-chair Lori Gray, “Current DCC students as well as recent grads will be volunteering at the Extravaganza as well.”
Dinner begins at 7 p.m. with a traditional Southern menu and the live auction follows.
Carol Korthaus will open the evening as the master of ceremonies. Raffles, beer and wine pulls, and a dessert auction will also be a part of this fun evening. The dessert auction will feature a myriad of sweets from area restaurants as well as from friends and families of DCC.
Silent auction bidding begins April 30 online at DCCextravaganza.givesmart.com. The silent auction will end on May 7. Persons do not have to attend the DCC Spring Extravaganza to bid on the silent auction items, but they do need to register.
An amazing array of silent auction items include jewelry, classes, trips, gift cards, dinners, tickets, baskets, golf outings, an ice cream party, and student art and photography projects. Also up for silent auction bid are Penn State gear, a Yard Machine lawn mower a Cuisinart air fryer, a Huffy Bike, a 40” Smart TV, a DCC tuition credit, an Oculus Quest II, and even a reserved front row pew for Christmas Eve Mass at St. Catherine’s Church.
Students, parents and teachers from elementary through high school are putting together theme baskets that are sure to add excitement to the bidding during the silent auction. Some themes include Minecraft, movie, and college.
The live auction will feature several trips, sports tickets, experience packages, and other unique items. Jeff Baronick will be the auctioneer this year.
Some items up for live auction bidding will be four Penn State tickets, a Coach purse and wallet, a year of facials, a Sight and Sound Theater package, half a butchered hog, golf at Pittsburgh Field Club, and more.
Many local business and restaurants have donated to make this event a success. Some of the major sponsors of this year’s Extravaganza include Jason and Libby Gray, Dr. Lisa Pfingstler/DuBois Dermatology, the Varischetti Family, S&T Bank, and Mike’s BiLo Reynoldsville. DCC appreciates all those who support the school and students.