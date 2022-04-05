DuBOIS — “Ahoy, Welcome Aboard!” to DuBois Central Catholic’s Little Cardinals Preschool Open House on April 10 from 12-2 p.m.
During their journey through the school, visitors will be able to see the facilities where preschool students spend their days and learn about the many programs that we offer to serve the needs of DuBois Central Catholic’s youngest students.
Parents will have the opportunity to speak with the state-certificated teachers as they sail through the building visiting the elementary gym, art room, tech room, and library. These are all used by preschool students. Then visitors can stop in the preschool rooms. The children can play with the toys and perhaps meet some new friends that will be in their class in the fall.
Parents can talk to teachers and administrators and learn about the programs for 3-, 4-, and 5-year-olds (must be 3 or 4 by Sept. 1). These programs include the following:
3-YEAR-OLD: two days per week — AM
4- and 5-YEAR-OLD: three days per week — AM or PM
4 and 5-YEAR-OLD: five days per week –PM
DCC also has a kindergarten prep program that is five days a week -all day. Students must be 4 by July 1.
There will also be information about tuition and the scholarships and Rotary program that make it very affordable.
According to Gretchen Caruso, DCC president, “Parents always seem to appreciate the small class sizes, values-based education, and sense of family that is part of the ‘Central Difference’.”
All those who are interested in the preschool program are welcome to visit. There will also be refreshments available. Visitors will go home with packets of information regarding the school and the preschool program. Children who are new to the school will receive a free spaghetti dinner.
Administrators will be available to answer questions about all grades. For more information call 814-371-2570 or 814-371-3060.