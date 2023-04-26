DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Spring Extravaganza, “It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere,” will take place on Saturday, April 29 at Luigi’s Villa.
This year’s event will offer a live auction for those that reserved tickets and a silent auction that is open to the public online.
According to co-chairs Marnie Ochs and Lori Gray, the Extravaganza begins at 5 p.m. with beach-themed cocktails and a tropical-style buffet meal followed by the live auction. But, those not in attendance can still participate in the online auction. Bidding on the silent auction is currently underway, and will extend through the close of the live Extravaganza event on April 29 at 8 p.m. In order to participate in the silent auction, persons must register online at DCCAUCTION23.givesmart.com. If you are unable to attend the auction, and would still like to bid on items, you may pick up your silent auction items at DuBois Central Catholic School the following week.
Proceeds from the event support the general operating budget each year with all auction items having been donated by current and former parents, friends, local businesses, and school alumni. Current DCC students and recent graduates will be volunteering at the Extravaganza as well. This year, the main event sponsors are DuBois Dermatology & Cosmetics, Varischetti Holdings LP, S&T Bank, Fran Morelli & Morelli Bus Lines, Eileen Kalinowski, Cole Orthodontic Associates, Hallstrom Construction, Ellen & Don Brown, John & Janet Caruso, Atlas Pressed Metals, Bloom Electric, Heating & Plumbing, Moore Propane, and Dr. Richard & Annette Latuska.
An amazing array of silent auction items include dinner packages, gift cards, home décor, golf outings, amusement park tickets, sports tickets, swag bags, gift baskets, theatre tickets, and student art projects. Also, up for bid in the silent auction are tickets for Keystone Safari and Crayola Experience, Pittsburgh Pirates, Carnegie Science Center, and Splash Lagoon. Students, parents and teachers from elementary through high school contributed themed baskets that are sure to add excitement to the silent auction bids.
Many local businesses and restaurants have donated to make this event a success. DCC appreciates all those who support the school and students. Questions or inquiries about the event can be directed to Spring.Extravaganza@duboiscatholic.com.