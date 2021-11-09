DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Class of 2022 will present the ‘sweet, poignant, and witty’ Almost, Maine on Nov. 19-20 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at DuBois Central Catholic.
The play is a series of “nine amiable absurdist vignettes about love, with a touch of good-natured magic realism…witty, romantic, unsentimental.”
Written by John Cariani, the mega-hit, Almost, Maine is a place so far north it is almost in Canada. One cold, clear winter night as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.
The cast consists of seniors who adapt to roles that present some unforgettable characters. The audience will see Aaron Gankosky, Sophia Ginther, Jack Adair, Megan Ochs, Caleb Bruno, Becca Huegler, and Helena Hess in memorable performances, according to school officials.
Tickets for this performance are available in the high school office or at the door on the night of the performances – adults $6, students and seniors $5, and children $3.