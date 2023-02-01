DuBOIS — DuBois Christian Schools has announced the Honor Roll and Distinguished Honor Roll recipients for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.

Students receiving Honor Roll recognition achieved all A’s and B’s for the quarter. Students receiving Distinguished Honor Roll recognition achieved all A’s for the quarter.

First Grade

Honor Roll

  • Reagan Brown
  • Raylan Cant
  • Oliver Frost
  • Wyatt Heffner
  • Charlie Montgomery
  • Isla Ramsey
  • Parker Stern
  • Lydia Stewart

Distinguished Honor Roll

  • Sutton Bachorz
  • Connor Bowers
  • Tucker Dole
  • Coraline Morrison
  • Rosie Brownlee

Second Grade

Honor Roll

  • Leo Caruso
  • Ayvin Kelege
  • Jacob Kurtz
  • Liliana Lim

Distinguished Honor Roll

  • Adam Allen
  • Felicity Crawford
  • Kenley Malone
  • Elise Snyder
  • Felicity Szymanski
  • Declan Brownlee

Third Grade

Honor Roll

  • Mackenzie Brillon
  • Madolynn Gamble
  • Alanah Haag
  • Jase Heffner
  • Jaylin Manners
  • Addilyn Smith

Distinguished Honor Roll

  • Zander Furuto
  • Alex Hughes
  • Samantha Long
  • Elizabeth Loomis
  • Carter Morrison
  • Ivey Shenkle
  • Avery Williams
  • Lilley Heffner

Fourth Grade

Honor Roll

  • Alexander Elliott
  • Rona Loskoski
  • Evan Magnusson
  • Calla Mayers
  • Hudson Montgomery
  • Levi Smith
  • Jack Snyder

Distinguished Honor Roll

  • Lucia Brownlee
  • Max Brownlee
  • Zoey Dyer
  • Jeramiah Frazier
  • Cayden Mauk
  • Elsa Szymanski
  • Lucia Szymanski
  • Aubree Tyger

Fifth Grade

Honor Roll

  • Molly Ellis
  • Seth Kurtz

Distinguished Honor Roll

  • Tristram Clark
  • Adam Furuto

Sixth Grade

Honor Roll

  • Glenn Gamble
  • Melanie Kelley

Distinguished Honor Roll

  • Anna Shenkle

Seventh Grade

Honor Roll

  • Nora Freemer

Distinguished Honor Roll

  • J.T. Hughes

Eighth Grade

Honor Roll

  • Connor DeLarme
  • Mason Ludwig

Ninth Grade

Honor Roll

  • Caden DeLarme
  • Kassie Dilts

Distinguished Honor Roll

Ella Shenkle

Tenth Grade

Honor Roll

  • Dessie Preston
  • Zoie Smith

Distinguished Honor Roll

  • Megan Troutman
  • Harmony Wilbur

Eleventh Grade

Honor Roll

  • Isabella Hallstrom
  • Hannah McCabe

Distinguished Honor Roll

  • Lily Shenkle

Twelfth Grade

Distinguished Honor Roll

  • Grace Deitch
  • Devin Powell

