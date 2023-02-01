DuBOIS — DuBois Christian Schools has announced the Honor Roll and Distinguished Honor Roll recipients for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Students receiving Honor Roll recognition achieved all A’s and B’s for the quarter. Students receiving Distinguished Honor Roll recognition achieved all A’s for the quarter.
First Grade
Honor Roll
- Reagan Brown
- Raylan Cant
- Oliver Frost
- Wyatt Heffner
- Charlie Montgomery
- Isla Ramsey
- Parker Stern
- Lydia Stewart
Distinguished Honor Roll
- Sutton Bachorz
- Connor Bowers
- Tucker Dole
- Coraline Morrison
- Rosie Brownlee
Second Grade
Honor Roll
- Leo Caruso
- Ayvin Kelege
- Jacob Kurtz
- Liliana Lim
Distinguished Honor Roll
- Adam Allen
- Felicity Crawford
- Kenley Malone
- Elise Snyder
- Felicity Szymanski
- Declan Brownlee
Third Grade
Honor Roll
- Mackenzie Brillon
- Madolynn Gamble
- Alanah Haag
- Jase Heffner
- Jaylin Manners
- Addilyn Smith
Distinguished Honor Roll
- Zander Furuto
- Alex Hughes
- Samantha Long
- Elizabeth Loomis
- Carter Morrison
- Ivey Shenkle
- Avery Williams
- Lilley Heffner
Fourth Grade
Honor Roll
- Alexander Elliott
- Rona Loskoski
- Evan Magnusson
- Calla Mayers
- Hudson Montgomery
- Levi Smith
- Jack Snyder
Distinguished Honor Roll
- Lucia Brownlee
- Max Brownlee
- Zoey Dyer
- Jeramiah Frazier
- Cayden Mauk
- Elsa Szymanski
- Lucia Szymanski
- Aubree Tyger
Fifth Grade
Honor Roll
- Molly Ellis
- Seth Kurtz
Distinguished Honor Roll
- Tristram Clark
- Adam Furuto
Sixth Grade
Honor Roll
- Glenn Gamble
- Melanie Kelley
Distinguished Honor Roll
- Anna Shenkle
Seventh Grade
Honor Roll
- Nora Freemer
Distinguished Honor Roll
- J.T. Hughes
Eighth Grade
Honor Roll
- Connor DeLarme
- Mason Ludwig
Ninth Grade
Honor Roll
- Caden DeLarme
- Kassie Dilts
Distinguished Honor Roll
Ella Shenkle
Tenth Grade
Honor Roll
- Dessie Preston
- Zoie Smith
Distinguished Honor Roll
- Megan Troutman
- Harmony Wilbur
Eleventh Grade
Honor Roll
- Isabella Hallstrom
- Hannah McCabe
Distinguished Honor Roll
- Lily Shenkle
Twelfth Grade
Distinguished Honor Roll
- Grace Deitch
- Devin Powell