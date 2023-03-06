DuBOIS — DuBois Christian Schools will be hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
This event is designed with new and prospective students and their families in mind. DCS invites anyone to come and find out what they have to offer.
Their goal is to partner with parents in the Christian education of their students, spiritually, academically and socially, and they offer programs for students in preschool through 12th grade.
Parents and/or guardians can come to meet the teachers, take a look at their curriculum, and enjoy some refreshments at the open house on March 31 between 4-7 p.m.
Whether you are just starting out your academic journey, considering a change, or looking for a new beginning for your student, DCS is a great place to start. DCS open enrollment for new students begins on April 1 and they have openings for students in pre-school through 12th grades. Please call 814-371-7395 or visit www.mydcs.org for more information. DCS is located at 197 Eastern Ave. in DuBois on the campus of First Baptist Church.