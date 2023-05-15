DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian Schools have announced the Honor Roll and Distinguished Honor Roll for the third nine weeks.

Honor Roll (All A and B)

First Grade

Sutton Bachorz, Raylan Cant, Sebastian Brillon, Wyatt Heffner, Lydia Stewart

Second Grade

Ayvin Kelege, Jacob Kurtz, Lilliana Lim

Third Grade

Mackenzie Brillon, Hayden Corle, Alanah Haag, Jase Heffner, Jaylin Manners, Kael McBride, Paislee Ross

Fourth Grade

Liam Brownlee, Zoey Dyer, Karleigh Eastman, Alexander Elliott, Evan Magnusson, Hudson Montgomery, Levi Smith

Fifth Grade

Molly Ellis, Seth Kurtz

Sixth Grade

Glenn Gamble, Melanie Kelley

Seventh Grade

Izabellah Eastman

Eighth Grade

Mason Ludwig

Ninth Grade

Caden DeLarme, Kassie Dilts, Matthew Byler

10th Grade

Dessie Preston, Zoie Smith, Harmony Wilbur

11th Grade

Isabella Hallstrom

Distinguished Honor Roll (All A’s)

First Grade

Reagan Brown, Connor Bowers, Rosie Brownlee, Tucker Dole, Charlie Montgomery, Coraline Morrison, Isla Ramsey

Second Grade

Adam Allan, Declan Brownlee, Leo Caruso, Felicity Crawford, Kenley Malone, Elise Snyder, Felicity Szymanski

Third Grade

Zander Furuto, Madolynn Gamble, Lilley Heffner, Alex Hughes, Samantha Long, Elizabeth Loomis, Carter Morrison, Ivey Shenkle, Addilyn Smith, Avery Williams

Fourth Grade

Lucia Brownlee, Max Brownlee, Jeramiah Frazier, Bayla London, Rona Loskoski, Cayden Mauk, Calla Mayers, Jack Snyder, Elsa Szymanski, Lucia Szymanski, Aubree Tyger

Fifth Grade

Tristam Clark, Adam Furuto

Sixth Grade

Anna Shenkle

Seventh Grade

J.T. Hughes, Nora Freemer

Ninth Grade

Ella Shenkle

10th Grade

Megan Troutman

