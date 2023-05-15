DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian Schools have announced the Honor Roll and Distinguished Honor Roll for the third nine weeks.
Honor Roll (All A and B)
First Grade
Sutton Bachorz, Raylan Cant, Sebastian Brillon, Wyatt Heffner, Lydia Stewart
Second Grade
Ayvin Kelege, Jacob Kurtz, Lilliana Lim
Third Grade
Mackenzie Brillon, Hayden Corle, Alanah Haag, Jase Heffner, Jaylin Manners, Kael McBride, Paislee Ross
Fourth Grade
Liam Brownlee, Zoey Dyer, Karleigh Eastman, Alexander Elliott, Evan Magnusson, Hudson Montgomery, Levi Smith
Fifth Grade
Molly Ellis, Seth Kurtz
Sixth Grade
Glenn Gamble, Melanie Kelley
Seventh Grade
Izabellah Eastman
Eighth Grade
Mason Ludwig
Ninth Grade
Caden DeLarme, Kassie Dilts, Matthew Byler
10th Grade
Dessie Preston, Zoie Smith, Harmony Wilbur
11th Grade
Isabella Hallstrom
Distinguished Honor Roll (All A’s)
First Grade
Reagan Brown, Connor Bowers, Rosie Brownlee, Tucker Dole, Charlie Montgomery, Coraline Morrison, Isla Ramsey
Second Grade
Adam Allan, Declan Brownlee, Leo Caruso, Felicity Crawford, Kenley Malone, Elise Snyder, Felicity Szymanski
Third Grade
Zander Furuto, Madolynn Gamble, Lilley Heffner, Alex Hughes, Samantha Long, Elizabeth Loomis, Carter Morrison, Ivey Shenkle, Addilyn Smith, Avery Williams
Fourth Grade
Lucia Brownlee, Max Brownlee, Jeramiah Frazier, Bayla London, Rona Loskoski, Cayden Mauk, Calla Mayers, Jack Snyder, Elsa Szymanski, Lucia Szymanski, Aubree Tyger
Fifth Grade
Tristam Clark, Adam Furuto
Sixth Grade
Anna Shenkle
Seventh Grade
J.T. Hughes, Nora Freemer
Ninth Grade
Ella Shenkle
10th Grade
Megan Troutman