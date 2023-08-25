DuBOIS — DuBois Continuum of Care Community is hosting a Fundraiser for a Purpose Designer Bag Raffle, Sept. 8-19.
This is a 12-day of Back-to-School for Mom’s Series event. The kids are back to school so now MOMS (grandmas, aunts, sisters, daughters, etc.) can breathe and relax a little. Why not do something for yourself and something with a purpose? One winner will be drawn each day from Sept. 8-19. Designer bags include Coach, Michael Kors, Dooney and Burke, Kate Spade, Very Bradley, Marc Jacobs, and more. All money raised goes directly to the DuBois Continuum of Care Community Foundation Fund, which helps support resident financial needs as they arise. For tickets, please call Becky Yasick at 814-375-3948.