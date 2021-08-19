DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Farmers Market will be held this Saturday from 8-11 a.m. in the Pershing Lot at the corner of East Long Avenue and North Brady Street in downtown DuBois.
This week farmers will be selling corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, cantaloupe, watermelon, beets, peppers, hot peppers, sweet and bell peppers, onion, candy onions, red onions, herbs, zucchini and cabbage.
For more information, call the Downtown DuBois Inc. office at 814-375-4769. More vendors are always welcome if the product is home grown locally or homemade.
Also, the next Farm to Table class, in conjunction with the market, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, in Bethany Covenant Church. The topics will be potatoes and peppers. The class is taught by Ann Curtis, registered dietitian, of DuBois, on behalf of Downtown DuBois Inc.
The Farmers Market is sponsored by O'Bryon Family Medicine and O'Bryon Eye Associates.