DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Historical Society will host local author Kathy Myers for a presentation/book signing on Saturday, July 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the Society’s E. D. Reitz Museum, 30 W. Long Ave., DuBois.
Myers will have her latest book, “The Pennsylvania Wilds and the Civil War,” for sale for $25 and will autograph copies.
Myers, a native of Ridgway, is the seventh generation of her family to live in the Wilds. She specializes in writing about the history of the Pennsylvania Wilds and her publisher, Arcadia Publishing, has just released her newest book, “The Pennsylvania Wilds and the Civil War.”
Its description reads: “Battlefield heroes, abolitionists, copperheads and more. The Pennsylvania Wilds lived up to its adventurous name during the Civil War era. The all-volunteer Bucktail regiment included local woodsmen and lumbermen dressed in red flannel and led by the enigmatic reformer Colonel Thomas L. Kane. The regiment was heralded for its ability to live off the land and forage for food, as well as its skilled marksmanship honed hunting wildlife. Brookville’s Kate Scott forged her own path, courageously going to the front lines to work as a nurse and later writing foundational histories on the history of Jefferson County and the military unit raised there. Citizens from across the Wilds defied the Fugitive Slave Act, aiding travelers along regional Underground Railroad routes. Author Kathy Myers reveals harrowing stories of the Pennsylvania Wilds in the Civil War.”