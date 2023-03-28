The DuBois Holy Name Society held its monthly meeting on March 12 after early mass at St. Michael’s Church Hall with President Dennis Skraba presiding.
After opening prayer, Recorder Jeff Skraba read the previous minutes followed by Paul Baruffalo giving the treasurer’s report.
The president welcomed Tom Shade as a guest to the meeting.
Fundraisers and events took up old and new business portions of the gathering. On March 30, there will be a Eucharistic Celebration from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the church. A memorial mass will be held for Father Dan Kresinski on May 13. The annual Blessed Sacrament procession is scheduled for June 11, and the parish picnic will be on July 16.
The council purchased a ticket for the Knights of Columbus Raffle in April, and all catholic men and a guest were invited to attend the K of C St. Patrick’s party on March 18 at McGivney Hall after mass at St. Catherines.
The members decided that April 16 will be the next meeting for the Holy Name Society, after early mass as customary.
Father Charles H. McKenna first established the Holy Name Society in North America in 1896, with permission from Pope Leo XIII.
The Holy Name Society emerged in DuBois in the mid-1950s at St. Michael’s Church.
The Holy Name Society promotes reverence for the sacred names of God and Jesus Christ, obedience and loyalty to the magisterium of the catholic church, and the personal sanctification and holiness of it’s members.
Membership to the Holy Name Society is open to any man in good standing with the church.