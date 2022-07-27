2022 DuBois Jaycee Scholarship recipient

Madee Finalle, center, was one of the DuBois Jaycees scholarship recipients. She is shown with Michaela Loy, left, and Darcie Grenier.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — Rain or shine, the DuBois Jaycees are ready to hit the golf course for their 13th Annual Scramble for Scholarship, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Beechwoods Golf Course.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos