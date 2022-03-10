DuBOIS — The DuBois Council #519 of the Knights Of Columbus held its regular business meeting on Sunday, March 6 at 7 p.m. in McGivney Hall, the site of its original formation in the year 1900.
Grand knight Pete Brown presided over the usual large throng of members and conducted the traditional patriotic & prayerful opening ceremony. The Knights spent the previous hour before the meeting attending the Lenten Service held at St. Catherines Church.
After the roll call of officers by acting recorder and past grand knight Greg Kruk, Deacon Paul Boboige for the conversion of the Russian leaders and for the people afflicted in the war-torn areas of the Ukraine. Prayers were also urged for distressed families and members.
The knights unanimously voted to donate funds to aid the people of the Ukraine through the Ukraine Solidarity Fund of the Knights Of Columbus Charities.
Past District Deputy Tom Shade announced membership drives are being planned in area parishes as the council’s 125th anniversary approaches. A St. Patrick’s Pizza Party will be held on March 16 at the hall. The preparations for the 9th annual reverse raffle to be held April 30th were discussed, with tickets still on sale. Brother Bob Boland was recognized for chairing the successful annual Free Throw Contest at DCC, and the several athletes that will compete at the state championships. Boland will also chair the annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 16th.
District Deputy Dave Johnston spoke of the new degree team formation.
The knights offered closing prayer for the canonization of the Blessed Father Michael McGivney.
The knights meet again on April 3.