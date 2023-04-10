DuBOIS — The DuBois Council #519 of the Knights of Columbus had a recent April meeting with grand knight Pete Brown presiding.
The membership of the council shared food and fellowship with the local Special Olympic Bowling champions after the meeting concluded to celebrate their shared mission. The council recently donated money to aid local Special Olympic activities.
During the regular meeting was discussion on the free online membership to the order for any catholic men of at least age 18.
Pro-life chairman Tom Tarcson announced the 15th Annual Babby Bottle Pro-Life fundraiser that will begin on Mother’s Day.
The Knights are holding their 10th Annual Reverse Raffle on April 29 and tickets can be purchased by calling 814-591-9485 or any knight.
Tom Shade announced that September 20, 2025 will be the mass & banquet for the council’s 125th anniversary at Luigis’ Villa. The Bishop of the Erie Diocese is scheduled to attend as well.
Brother Greg Kruk is selling Caucus Calendars to aid the bishop’s youth programs.
The Easter Egg Hunt was held at the Nativity Church on April 8.
Scholarship Chairman John Luchini spoke of the annual educational scholarship to high school seniors, now available at local schools.
Brown passed around the Confirmation Bibles being given to all candidates in the program this year.
The knights meet again on Monday, May 1.