DuBOIS — The DuBois Knights Of Columbus Council 519 recently met at McGivney Hall, Grand Knight Pete Brown pressing over the usual large throng of members.
Faithful navigator of the Fourth Degree Gene Grzeda gave the report for the assembly and announced the next gathering for the patriotic degree would be April 25 at the Gateway Café.
The ninth annual reverse raffle of the council will be held April 30 at the Luthersburg Community Center. Set up for the event will begin Friday morning. All ticket sales and donations should be handed in to Chairman Ken Straub or Pete Brown.
Bob Boland once again chaired the Easter Egg hunt at Nativity Church on Holy Saturday with a large gathering of families.
The annual Pro-Life Baby Bottle campaign will begin at local parishes on Mother’s Day.
The council donated for upkeep of the church organ, and discussed having a public degree at St. Catherines Church open to all families on May 15 at 11:30 a.m.
A Blue Mass for first responders will take place at St. Catherine’s Church on May 22 and the knights will be serving the meal afterward at noon.
Prayer, Food and fellowship followed the meeting.
The knights meet again on May 1 at 7 p.m.