DuBOIS — The DuBois Council #519 of the Knights Of Columbus met recently for its regular business gathering with grand knight Pete Brown presiding.
After the reports by officers, it was announced that the council will be holding its St. Patrick’s Day social on Saturday, March 18 in McGivney Hall after mass. All Catholic men and their guests/spouses are invited to attend for food, drinks and fellowship.
The knights request an RSVP for all those planning to attend by calling or texting 814-591-9485.
Pro-life Chairman Tom Tarcson went over the latest plans on the continued Baby Bottle Campaign. The Knights honored Tarcson for his work over 15 years and for leading the council to raise over $121,000 in support of children and families in the cause to choose life over abortion.
The 4th Degree Assembly color corps, under the leadership of Ken Straub, was praised for their excellent work at the Memorial Mass For Deceased Members at St. Michael’s Church recently.
All knights were urged to attend the Men’s Conference on March 4 at St. Catherine’s Church starting at 8 a.m. Bibles for Confirmation were discussed and moving forward. A donation was made to DuBois Central Catholic athletics, and Greg Kruk announced the sale of caucus calendars to fund the youth programs of the diocese.
The knights voted to change meeting nights to the first Monday of each month.
District Deputy Dave Johnston informed the Knights of a 4th Degree being held in St. Marys on Sept. 9.
After closing prayer, food and fellowship followed.
The knights meet again on Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m. All men, members & non-members, and their families are invited to the council Rosary prior to the meeting.