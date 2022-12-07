DuBOIS — The DuBois Knights Of Columbus had their December meeting in McGivney Hall with grand knight Pete Brown presiding.
Recorder Terry Douthit announced that tickets are on sale for the event that will be held at the end of April 2023. The tickets admit two people and include a meal for both along with the chance to win various prizes money and merchandise. The price of the tickets remain the same as in years past.
The council is holding its annual Christmas party that includes food and entertainment.
The Knights recently donated to Lifeline Pregnancy and Infant Services, as well to the Catholic School for athletic equipment.
The Knights will meet again on Jan. 8, 2023.