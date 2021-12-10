DuBOIS — The DuBois Council #519 of the Knights Of Columbus met on Dec. 5 at McGivney Hall with Grand knight Pete Brown presiding.
After long-established and traditional opening ceremonies, officers gave their reports and minutes were approved. Brown announced the notes of thanks for the council’s donation of food from the recent reverse raffle, and a candidate for membership was approved.
Deacon Paul Boboidge gave the Chaplain’s Report.
Faithful Navigator of the Fourth Degree Gene Grzeda organized a night for the members to collect for the Salvation Army on December 17th at Walmart, and announced the next assembly meeting on December 20th ay Hoss’s. A memorial mass is being organized for this winter.
Pro-life Chairman Tom Tarcson spoke of the abortion issue in the nation, followed by Bernie Gabriel’s discussion on the state council’s website. Brown encouraged all knights to attend the annual Christmas Dinner on Dec. 11, this year featuring a barbershop quartet. Donations were made to area priests and to the Jesse Trees. Past District Deputy Tom Shade gave the update on the council’s 125th anniversary preparations, and also made note of the council’s 24 straight years of well-attended meetings. Council Recorder Terry Douthit announced the sale of Chance of A Lifetime tickets, as well as reverse raffle tickets.
Past Grand Knight Bob Boland will hold a council free throw contest in January.
District Deputy Dave Johnston gave the state and national updates on membership, the McGivney Guild, Coats For Kids Program, family involvement, and the sacred Icon of St. Joseph.
Closing prayer included intentions for the canonization of Blessed Father McGivney, followed by food and fellowship.
The Knights will meet on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. The Reverse Raffle meeting will precede the council meeting at 6 p.m.
All inquiries concerning membership and activities on the knights can be directed to 814-591-9485.