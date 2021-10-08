DuBOIS — A full hall of local Knights of Columbus members were present for a regular business meeting on Oct. 2 at McGivney Hall. Grand knight Pete Brown was presiding.
After opening prayer and long-established traditional ceremony, council recorder Terry Douthit gave the roll call of officers, followed by the reports of various officers. Deacon Paul Boboige gave the chaplain’s report and urged the knights to continue their prayers for the nation, and gave a summary of the Life Chain event held that afternoon in DuBois.
The main subject of the evening was the annual reverse raffle to be held on Oct. 16, with chairman Ken Straub guiding the various committees and work crews.
Brown also announced the annual Christmas party to be held Dec. 11 in McGivney Hall, followed by the report of the 4th Degree assembly by Faithful Navigator Gene Grzeda. The council also donated money to the DuBois Central Catholic athletic program.
The first ever Rosary In The Park was announced to take place on Oct. 24 at Heindl Field at 2 p.m. All local citizens are invited to attend.
Food & fellowship followed the closing prayer.
The Knights will meet again on Nov. 7 in McGivney Hall at 7 p.m.
The Knights of Columbus is open to all Catholic men by calling 814-591-9485.