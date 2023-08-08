DuBois – DuBois Lakeside Church will host a 13-week Grief Share Support Group.
Two session times will be available. A group will meet Tuesday evenings, beginning Aug. 22 through Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m. Another group will meet Friday mornings, beginning Aug. 25 through Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The sessions will be hosted by Peggy Senior and will be held at the church, located at 420 First St., DuBois.
Registration is preferred but not required. For more information or to register, phone the church office at 814-371-8930.