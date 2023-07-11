DuBOIS – DuBois Lakeside Church will host Vacation Bible School at the church July 25-27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Pet’s Unleashed, Where Jesus Cares ‘Fur’ You."
Children from age 3 years old to fourth grade are invited to participate.
The event will include arts and crafts, music, Bible stories and games.
Blessing of Pets will be held Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. with Pastor Brett Dinger. All pets are welcome.
For more information or pre-registration contact Michelle Polohonki at 814-371-3615.