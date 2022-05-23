SCRANTON —- Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine conferred Doctor of Medicine (MD) degrees upon its Class of 2022 at commencement ceremonies Sunday, May 15. Alexander Romeo of DuBois was among the graduates.
Julie Byerley, M.D., M.P.H., Geisinger Commonwealth’s president and dean, welcomed guests and graduates. Greetings were offered on behalf of the school’s board of directors by board chair Virginia McGregor and Geisinger CEO Jaewon Ryu, M.D.
William Jeffries, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs and vice dean of medical education, together with Dr. Byerley, presented the commencement speaker, Susan Skochelak, M.D., with an honorary Doctor of Medical Arts degree. Recently retired, Dr. Susan Skochelak served as the chief academic officer and the group vice president for medical education at the American Medical Association (AMA).