DuBOIS — Harrison Brennan, son of Diane and David Brennan of Treasure Lake, received four Bachelor of Arts degrees from the Pennsylvania State University in Spring 2022.
He graduated cum laude with degrees in philosophy (with honors), economics, international politics and Asian studies. Harrison was also a graduate of the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State.
During his four years of undergraduate study, Brennan taught three semesters-worth of college-level courses and also served as the director of the Students Teaching Students program.
Harrison, whose primary research interests lie in 20th-century continental philosophy, will begin work on a PhD in philosophy this fall at DePaul University in Chicago, which is home to one of the most highly-regarded doctoral programs in the world in the area of continental thought. He received a six-year, fully-funded fellowship upon admission.