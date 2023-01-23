DuBOIS – Kallysta Schrock, a DuBois native, is now off to United States Air Force Basic Military Training located in San Antonio, Texas.
Schrock will complete 7.5 weeks of training designed to physically and mentally challenge individuals. She will also learn the basics of Air Force life, and undergo conditioning for the requirements needed to graduate.
After Schrock completes Basic Training, she will be joining the ranks as a Public Health specialist. Whether active in the field or performing duties on base, the safety of Airmen is a top priority. It is the job of Public Health specialists to protect our forces from a vast array of illness and disease by minimizing health risks within the community.
Responsible for everything from educating Airmen on safety procedures and food inspection to investigating hazardous materials and sanitary standards, these professionals perform public health activities ensuring that Airmen remain healthy on bases all over the world.
Since Schrock joined the U.S. Air Force, she has already gained college credits towards an Associates degree in Public Health Technology, and will gain 90 percent of that associates when she finishes up her technical school for Public Health. She has also earned a guaranteed paycheck, free medical and dental benefits, 100 percent tuition assistance, 30 days paid vacation every year, endless travel opportunities and so much more.
Those searching for a career that makes a difference can contact TSgt. Kevin Hollander either by texting or calling 814-591-3604 or email at kevin.hollander@us.af.mil.