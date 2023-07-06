MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Joelle Reitz, O.D., and Brie Hughes, O.D., of DuBois, were among 133 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
Reitz graduated Cum Laude and was named a member of Beta Sigma Kappa, an honor awarded to students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement.
Reitz is the daughter of Rick and Brenda Reitz and the granddaughter of Audrey Reitz and Larry and Jean Brown. She is a graduate of DuBois Area High School and Thiel College.
Hughes is the daughter of Nathan and Coylene Hughes. She is a graduate of DuBois Area High School and Grove City College.
Optometrists are independent, primary health care providers who specialize in the examination, diagnosis, treatment and management of diseases/disorders of the visual system, the eye and associated structures, as well as the diagnosis of related systemic conditions.