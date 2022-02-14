DuBOIS — The following memorials have been presented to the DuBois Public Library.

In memory of:

  • David W. Barr, by Sharkey, Piccirillo & Keen
  • Sandra Bertini, by Manjula Shah & Family
  • Jean Bojalad, by Molly Dressler
  • Tim Clouser, by Paul Hendricks
  • Dora Mae Dodd, by Patricia and Steve Bearfield
  • Ann G. Hill, by Pinky Kalinowski, Dr. Thomas and Lillian Smith and Henry & Mary Deible
  • Harleigh Johnson, by Molly Dressler
  • Leon Kriner, by Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited
  • Nerta McFall, by Gary and Marcia Reay and Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited
  • Nancy Meighen, by Dr. Thomas & Lillian Smith
  • Elaine Nelson (also: in Honor of her daughter, Barb Martino), by Wendy and Bob Zimbelma
  • Patty O’Harrow, by Barb & Paul Woods, Ed & Sally Stoey, Penn Highlands DuBois, Molly Dressler and Edna Jones
  • William Thomas “Tom” Salada, by Nelson’s Golden Years, Mid-State Amusement Co. Inc., Patricia & John Busyman, Michael and Judy, Kathleen and Jenn, Collen and Katherine
  • Ben Simpson, by Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited
  • Felix Trainor, by Meg & Mark Braun
  • Linda Vesnesky, by Tom, Sue and Tommy Hartzfeld
  • Earl L. Wray, by Ron and Tish Keen, Jack Fitzpatrick, Bill & Joan Fitzpatrick, Ruth Fitzpatrick

Memorial donations may be made to the library in person, by mail, or by phone at 814-371-5930. Checks should be made payable to the DuBois Public Library, 31 S. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801.

