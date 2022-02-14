DuBOIS — The following memorials have been presented to the DuBois Public Library.
In memory of:
- David W. Barr, by Sharkey, Piccirillo & Keen
- Sandra Bertini, by Manjula Shah & Family
- Jean Bojalad, by Molly Dressler
- Tim Clouser, by Paul Hendricks
- Dora Mae Dodd, by Patricia and Steve Bearfield
- Ann G. Hill, by Pinky Kalinowski, Dr. Thomas and Lillian Smith and Henry & Mary Deible
- Harleigh Johnson, by Molly Dressler
- Leon Kriner, by Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited
- Nerta McFall, by Gary and Marcia Reay and Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited
- Nancy Meighen, by Dr. Thomas & Lillian Smith
- Elaine Nelson (also: in Honor of her daughter, Barb Martino), by Wendy and Bob Zimbelma
- Patty O’Harrow, by Barb & Paul Woods, Ed & Sally Stoey, Penn Highlands DuBois, Molly Dressler and Edna Jones
- William Thomas “Tom” Salada, by Nelson’s Golden Years, Mid-State Amusement Co. Inc., Patricia & John Busyman, Michael and Judy, Kathleen and Jenn, Collen and Katherine
- Ben Simpson, by Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited
- Felix Trainor, by Meg & Mark Braun
- Linda Vesnesky, by Tom, Sue and Tommy Hartzfeld
- Earl L. Wray, by Ron and Tish Keen, Jack Fitzpatrick, Bill & Joan Fitzpatrick, Ruth Fitzpatrick
Memorial donations may be made to the library in person, by mail, or by phone at 814-371-5930. Checks should be made payable to the DuBois Public Library, 31 S. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801.