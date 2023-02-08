DuBOIS — The Relay For Life of DuBois will hold a bingo fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. Bingo starts at 2 p.m.
The cost is $15 for 15 games plus there will be special games throughout the day. The event is open to all ages. If under 18, persons must be accompanied by an adult.
There will be a dessert/basket raffle, RIP tickets and a 50/50.
To reserve a table for five or more, please contact Eva McKee at 814-577-5924
No outside food is allowed. Kitchen will be open for food and soda.