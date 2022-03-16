DuBOIS — On March 26 at the DuBois Mall the Relay for Life of DuBois and the Motorsports Show will be teaming up to raise money.
The Relay for Life will have different vendors located throughout the mall and will have a basket raffle, daffodils and gun raffle tickets on sale along with a 50/50. The money raised from this will go to the Relay for Life of DuBois.
The money raised from the Motorsports show will benefit the family for Carter Horn.
For more information, check out the Facebook pages for Motorsports Show or Relay for Life of DuBois.