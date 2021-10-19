DuBOIS — The Relay for Life DuBois kick-off meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Best Western Conference Center, 82 N. Park Place, DuBois.
For those who have ever wanted to get involved in the Relay, please plan to attend the meeting and see what it is all about.
They are looking for new teams and help with other activities throughout the year.
Teams can be a group of co-workers, family and friends, church groups, school groups, neighbors, just anyone who wants to get involved.
For more information, contact Eva McKee, event lead, at 814-236-2327 or 814-577-5924.