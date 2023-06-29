DuBOIS — DuBois resident Alex Sands, a rising junior at Reach Cyber Charter School, is competing at Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Nationals in Atlanta, Georgia this week (June 27-30).
Sands earned her nationals bid in when she placed fourth in Word Processing at the FBLA States for Pennsylvania. She is the only student from Reach Cyber, and will be one of few students from cyber charter schools, attending nationals.
Additionally, Sands has a unique reason for attending Reach Cyber. She enrolled in January 2020, prior to the pandemic, to give her more flexibility in her schedule. Sands suffered from an assortment of health-related issues, and was missing too much school as a result. The cyber environment of Reach Cyber allowed her the personalization she needed to thrive academically, and the comfortability to improve her health.
Now, after spending more time at home, Sands has recouped from illnesses that have kept her on medicines since she was 3 months old. Both of her parents also work at Reach Cyber as family mentors. They were employees prior to Sands enrolling there.