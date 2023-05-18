SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Kenny Johnson, of DuBois, has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
More Lifestyle
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
DuBois VFW Post 813 closed until further notice
-
Local teen seriously hurt in DuBois bike/vehicle crash
-
PRIMARY ELECTION: Write-in votes popular in DuBois; Whitaker takes Sandy Twp. race
-
DuBois man accused of assaulting police at Penn Highlands Hospital
-
The Chubby Unicorn resale store and donation center opens on Main Street
-
Mother-daughter duo turns quarantine hobby into baking business
-
Television Q&A: Is that really Mayhem's brother in Allstate ad?
-
DuBois officials: City pays for most council members' health insurance
-
DuBois man pleads guilty after trying to meet decoy posing as minor
-
Brockway superintendent officially announces retirement