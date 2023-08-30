DuBOIS — On the weekend of Aug. 18-20, Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 36 of the American Legion Post 17 DuBois traveled to Gettysburg for a summer fun trip.
The troop’s goal was to complete all the requirements for the “Gettysburg Heritage Trail patch” offered from the The New Birth of Freedom Council, the National Park Service, and the Gettysburg National Military Park/Eisenhower National Historic Site.
The five program elements are:
- The Visitor Center/National
- The Billy Yank Trail (10-mile hike)
- The Johnny Reb Trail (four-mile hike)
- The Eisenhower National Historic Site
- The Historic Gettysburg Trail (three-mile hike)
The troop departed DuBois Aug. 18 at 5:30 a.m. and traveled to Gettysburg where they toured the visitor center and viewed the famous Gettysburg Cyclorama painting.
After that, they prepped their day packs and started down the Historic Gettysburg trail for a three-mile afternoon hike. They finished the day off with a stop at Tommy’s Pizza in downtown Gettysburg for a well-deserved dinner.
Saturday morning, Scouts were right back at it with a 6:30 a.m. wake up and preparing of their day packs once again for the 10-mile Billy Yank trail. This hike took the boys six hours Saturday to complete, and they were beat. They did a fantastic job and worked together sharing water, snacks and most importantly, words of encouragement when it got tough. They finished the hike strong with a run across the battlefield following the same route Confederate soldiers used to battle the Union soldiers on the day of July 3, 1863.
After a long day of hiking, the troop found a very nice family buffet that offered everything from salads and soups to every kind of pie. The boys made sure they replenished themselves and were ready to return to camp and prepare for the next day.
Their final day was Sunday. They prepped their packs for a final hike to visit Gettysburg, The Johnny Reb Trail, a four-mile hike. After the morning hike, they visited and toured the Eisenhower Farm. At the end of the tour, the boys all packed into the cars for the ride home and one final stop for lunch right outside of Harrisburg at the Red Rabbit Drive In.
Mike Lockard, assistant scoutmaster of Troop 36, said, “As a former Scout and now a current leader, it is so refreshing to spend a weekend with such fine young men and adult leaders who believe and live daily the Scout Oath and Scout Law. I am not naïve that the world may be in shambles and everything is a battle all the time with our fellow human beings. However, this trip refreshed and reassured me that we’re doing the right things to build the next generation of caring, kind, compassionate, adventurous and strong people that are needed in these times. Thank you scouts and leaders and may we always continue to try to push ourselves to be the best we can be. Until next time, fellas.”
This article was written by Mike Lockard, assistant scoutmaster –Troop 36.