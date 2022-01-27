SCRANTON — Local students were among more than 1,650 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester.
The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.
The students are:
- Ashley Usaitis of DuBois, a sophomore biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
- Lauren Usaitis of DuBois, a senior biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.