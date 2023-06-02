BROCKWAY — Butler County Community College’s 464-member Class of 2023 included a 33-year-old convenience-store clerk who earned her first post-secondary credential at BC3 @ Brockway. Stephanie Null said, “I need something more for me,” and graduated with honors.
Null, of DuBois, received an associate degree in psychology from BC3 @ Brockway during BC3’s 55th commencement May 17. The 2008 alumna of DuBois Area High School this fall will begin studies toward a bachelor’s degree.
Null enrolled at BC3 @ Brockway two years ago and worked 36-40 hours each week as a clerk in a store that sells sandwiches and beverages.
“As much as I love to be a clerk, I need something more for me,” Null said. “I’ve always been interested in psychology, and I want to help people. People are afraid to go back to school. I wanted to prove to myself and others that it is very possible.”
Null was among the 37 percent of graduates in BC3’s Class of 2023 who were at least 25.
“That made me feel more welcomed,” Null said. “There was a range of 18-year-olds to 50-year-olds.
“When I started, I was 30, 31 years old. Going back to school as an adult, it’s scary. Seeing people who were my age really helped me with my success.”
Null was among the approximately 60 percent of BC3 students this spring who were enrolled in transfer programs, according to Sharla Anke, the college’s assistant dean of institutional research and planning.
Among the top transfer programs for graduates in BC3’s Class of 2023, according to Becky Smith, the college’s director of records and registration, was psychology.
“For as long as I can remember, all I’ve wanted to do is help people,” Null said. “To help them navigate life. That’s my biggest interest. … I even have the ability to make more money, which is important.”
Null was named to BC3’s dean’s lists and graduated cum laude, a distinction for those with a grade-point average between 3.25 and 3.49.
“I wanted to challenge myself because I really haven’t challenged myself up to this point,” Null said. “I wasn’t living up to my potential. It was very exciting to go to classes every day and really dive into that aspect in life.”
Null added that BC3 is “very affordable,” and that its faculty wants students to succeed.
Null will transfer this fall to PennWest Clarion to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology and later, a master’s degree in counseling.
The 2023 BC3 @ Brockway graduate echoed respondents to a recent survey that indicated 97 percent of BC3 graduates would recommend the college to others.
“BC3 @ Brockway is such an incredible school,” Null said. “My instructors were so good and helpful in leading me to my success. I just think they are wonderful people. They really care about wanting people to succeed. My grades showed that.”