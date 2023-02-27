DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is holding “A Taste of DuBois” Leprechaun Leap on Sunday, March 12 from 12 noon to 9 pm.
Join us on a self-guided tour of some of the finest dining establishments in DuBois: DuBois Country Club, Hitching Post, Winery at Wilcox, Gateway Café, Luigi’s Villa, Fort Worth Restaurant, and Charlie’s Pub. Tickets are $20 and include free food samples at each location. Visit all seven restaurants to be eligible to win a gift certificate bundle. $50 cash prize for the Best Dressed Leprechaun. A 50/50 drawing will be available. There will also be an After Event Party at the Charlie’s Pub from 6-9 pm.
Tickets are available at the DuBois Area YMCA, the Gateway Cafe and the Winery at Wilcox. Only 200 tickets will be sold. This event benefits the DuBois YMCA. For more information call 814-590-1116.