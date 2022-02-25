DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is holding “A Taste of DuBois” Leprechaun Leap on Sunday, March 13 from noon to 7 p.m.
Join us on a self-guided tour of some of the finest dining establishments in DuBois: DuBois Country Club, Hitching Post, Gateway Café, Luigi’s Villa, Fort Worth Restaurant, and Charlie’s Pub. Tickets are $20 and include free food samples at each location. Visit all six restaurants to be eligible to win a gift certificate bundle. $50 cash prize for the Best Dressed Leprechaun. A 50/50 drawing will be available. There will also be an After Event Party at the Charlie’s Pub from 5-8 pm.
Tickets are available at the DuBois Area YMCA and all participating restaurants. This event benefits the DuBois YMCA. For more information call 814-590-1116.