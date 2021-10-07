WEEDVILLE — The Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) awarded a grant to the Bennett’s Valley Senior Center (BVSC) this past spring to help with the paving of their parking area, a project that is now completed.
Recently a few members of the Community Foundation’s Board had the opportunity to visit the center and meet with some of their leadership.
The senior center requested a grant of $7,000 from the Elk County Development Fund, a competitive granting fund held at the Elk County Community Foundation. The ECCF Board approved the grant, provided the Senior Center could raise the full $47,000 it took to do the project.
“The parking lot provides a stable parking and walking surface for the seniors attending the Center, especially those with walkers or canes,” said Deb Quickel, treasurer of the center. By eliminating the uneven surface and ponding during rain or snow events, seniors reduce their risk of falling from hazardous conditions, and enjoy the appearance of the center as they attend the social functions.
ECCF welcomes applications for funding as part of its mission to promote the betterment of Elk County and to enhance the quality of life for all residents. Awards are made primarily to tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organizations, schools, and municipalities that provide services within Elk County. Grant applications for programs and projects are accepted throughout the year, as directed by each individual fund.
For detailed information on the granting process and available grants, visit the Foundation’s website at www.elkcountyfoundation.org or contact them at 814-834-2125.
The Elk County Community Foundation is a non-profit organization that administers over 180 endowed funds that support our communities.