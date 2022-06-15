DuBOIS — The Robert P. Martini Scholarship, held at the Elk County Community Foundation, was recently awarded to five local students from both DuBois and Brockway.
This scholarship, established in Martini’s memory, is given to graduating seniors in both Brockway where he worked, and DuBois where he lived.
Congratulations to this year’s five recipients who each received a $1,475 scholarship –Stefanie Hoyt, Creighton Husted and Madison Brantley of DuBois, and Selena Buttery and Bailey Allison of Brockway.
For more information, contact the ECCF at 814-834-2125.