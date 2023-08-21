ST. MARYS — The Robert P. Martini Scholarship, held at the Elk County Community Foundation, was recently awarded to five local students.
This scholarship, established in Martini’s memory, is given to graduating seniors in both Brockway where he worked, and DuBois where he lived. Students awarded this scholarship include Emily Michalski and Taylor Rhed from Brockway Area High School, as well as Gabrielle Orzechowski, Madelyn Crabtree, and Morgan Bojalad from DuBois Area High School.
Congratulations to this year’s five scholarship recipients, who each received a $1,375 scholarship.
For more information, call 814-834-2125.