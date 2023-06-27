ST. MARYS — The 2023 recipient for the Michelle A. Campbell memorial Nursing Scholarship is Kristen Kirst, a 2018 graduate of Elk County Catholic High School who is currently attending UPMC Jameson School of Nursing at Hamot and pursuing a Registered Nursing Degree.
The Michelle A. Campbell memorial Nursing Scholarship fund was established at the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) in memory Michelle Campbell, a dedicated nursing student at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford who was ranked number one student in her nursing class.
Campbell was known for her helpfulness and openness to learning. This scholarship is awarded to a second-year or higher post-secondary nursing student who has graduated from an Elk County high school and shows a passion for nursing.
The Elk County Community Foundation Board extends its gratitude to the Campbell family who have seen a need to support the youth of today, while honoring the memory of a loved one.
